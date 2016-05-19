RHP Nick Tropeano gave up one run on seven hits and two walks in seven innings to get the victory Wednesday against the Dodgers. It marked the first time in 19 career major league starts that Tropeano lasted seven innings. He had not lasted at least six innings in any of his seven previous starts this year. “Nick did a great job,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “That game was a lot closer than maybe it looked, and he had to make some pitches to get out of some trouble. You can’t ask for much more.”

C Jett Bandy was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Wednesday to replace C Geovany Soto (knee) on the roster. Bandy, who was hitting 274 with two homers and 21 RBIs at Salt Lake, will back up starting C Carlos Perez.

RHP Huston Street (strained oblique) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and plans to throw again on Friday. Out since April 24, Street is hoping to return by early June. RHP Joe Smith is 4-for-4 in save opportunities during Street’s absence.

C Geovany Soto sustained a torn meniscus in his right knee while working out Wednesday. He will have surgery Thursday and be out 4-6 weeks.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin will start Thursday against the Dodgers. It will be Chacin’s second start since coming to the Angels in a trade from the Braves. He gave up two runs in seven innings against Seattle in his last start, getting a no-decision. He is 9-7 with a 3.74 ERA in 19 career games (18 starts) vs. the Dodgers.