CF Mike Trout is hitting .368 with a .429 on-base percentage and .605 slugging percentage after falling behind 0-2 in the count. The numbers are even better than his overall numbers -- .327/.416/.588. The major league average for hitters after falling behind 0-2 is .155/.163/.225. Trout homered, singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three runs Thursday as the Angels beat the Dodgers 7-4.

OF Craig Gentry, out since April 26 with a strained back, will begin a rehab assignment at Class A Inland Empire on Friday. Gentry began the season in a left field platoon with OF Daniel Nava, but both have been hampered by injuries. Gentry is hitting just .147 (5-for-34) with one extra-base hit and two RBIs in 14 games.

LHP Hector Santiago will start Friday’s game against the Orioles. Santiago is coming off his best start of the season Sunday, when he shut out the Mariners for eight innings on two hits. He is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in six career games (three starts) vs. Baltimore.

2B Johnny Giavotella went 2-for-4 Thursday against the Dodgers, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .433 (13-for-30) during the streak. Giavotella lately has hit in the No. 6 spot in the lineup, and it seems to work for him -- he is batting .400 (8-for-20) in six games batting sixth. “It doesn’t matter where I hit in the lineup,” he said. “I‘m going to go up there and have the same approach. Look for a good pitch and drive it up the middle.”

RHP Jhoulys Chacin got a no-decision after giving up four runs on six hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings during the Angels’ 7-4 win over the Dodgers on Thursday. “You always want to go deep in games and you always want to help the team win,” Chacin said. “I felt my ball was coming out really good, just in the third inning I couldn’t make a good pitch to Kendrick.” 1B Howie Kendrick’s two-out, two-run triple on an 0-2 count gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead before the Angels rallied to win the game. “The bullpen backed me up today, they really rescued me today,” Chacin said.