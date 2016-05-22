RHP A.J. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Friday night’s game. In seven games covering 11 1/3 innings of relief, Achter allowed 15 hits, including three home runs, six earned runs, three walks and one hit batter while striking out four. Achter just completed his third stint with the Angels this season.

C Jett Bandy made his first major-league start on Saturday night. Bandy, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Bandy played two games in September, one as a defensive replacement and the other as a pinch hitter.

CF Mike Trout is now batting a career-high .360 (27-for-75) in May after going 1-for-4 with one strikeout in Saturday night’s 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. During the month, Trout has driven in 18 runs, scored 17 times and amassed a triple, three doubles and five home runs. Trout’s .321 average for the season ranks eighth in the American League.

RHP Al Alburquerque was designated for assignment on Saturday. Alburquerque, signed as a free agent from the Detroit Tigers in January, spent the season at Triple-A Salt Lake and never pitched an inning for the Angels.

2B Johnny Giavotella extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games on Saturday night. Giavotella lined a single into right field to keep the streak alive before finishing 1-for-4 with one strikeout in a 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The nine-game streak matched Giavotella’s career best, accomplished last year. During his streak, Giavotella is batting .395 (15-for-38) with four doubles, one home run and six RBIs and scored seven runs.

RHP Matt Shoemaker amassed a career-high 12 strikeouts and retired the first 14 Orioles he faced yet received no decision on Saturday night as the Baltimore Orioles rallied in the ninth inning for a 3-1 win. In 7 1/3 innings, Shoemaker conceded three hits and issued no walks. Manager Mike Scioscia called Shoemaker’s performance his best of the season. Shoemaker also became the third pitcher in team history to get at least 12 strikeouts without walking a batter. Frank Tanana performed the feat twice, followed by Dan Haren.

RHP Joe Smith received his third loss of the season after being one out from his sixth save on Saturday night. In his lone inning, Smith allowed three runs on a walk and two hits -- including C Matt Wieters’ three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning that gave the Baltimore Orioles a 3-1 win. Smith’s ERA rose from 3.43 to 4.50.

RHP Jered Weaver seeks his first win in nearly a month on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. Since a 9-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on April 26, Weaver has gone 0-3 in his next four starts. In 22 innings since his last win, Weaver has allowed 19 earned runs and 36 hits -- including six home runs -- with opposing hitters compiling a .367 average. Yet the veteran has conceded just four walks and one hit batsman while collecting 15 strikeouts.

3B Yunel Escobar was ejected by home-plate umpire Dale Scott for arguing a third-strike call in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday night. The ejection was Escobar’s 10th of his career and his first with the Angels. Escobar went 1-for-4, walked once, struck out twice and drove in the Angels’ only run in a 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

SS Gregorio Petit had the second three-hit game of his major-league career on Saturday night. Petit went 3-for-3, doubled, scored a run and walked in the Angels’ 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Petit had his first three-hit game in 2009 for the Oakland Athletics. Petit, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 13, is 6-for-11 in his past three games.