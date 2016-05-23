RHP A.J. Achter, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after the Friday game, was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sunday. In seven games covering 11 1/3 innings of relief, Achter allowed 15 hits, including three home runs, six earned runs, three walks and one hit batter while striking out four. Achter just completed his third stint with the Angels this season.

C Carlos Perez hit his second home run of the season on Sunday. He went 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs. Perez has hit safely in three straight games and has eight hits in his last 21 at-bats.

RHP Danny Reynolds was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. Reynolds, 25, was 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Double-A Arkansas this season.

OF Craig Gentry, out since April 26 with a strained back, began a rehab assignment at Class A Inland Empire on Friday. In games Friday and Saturday, he went a combined 2-for-7 with a walk and two RBIs.

2B Johnny Giavotella moved up to fifth in the order on Sunday and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. He extended his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. During that span, he's hitting .395 (17-for-42) with four doubles, a home run, eight RBIs and eight runs scored. His .349 batting average in the month of May is third among all American League second basemen.

LHP Lucas Luetge was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake and added to the major league roster on Sunday. Luetge was available in the bullpen but did not pitch. His last major league appearance was April 25, 2015, with the Seattle Mariners. RHP A.J. Achter was designated for assignment in order to make space for Luetge.

RHP Jered Weaver made his 300th career start on Sunday and became the second pitcher in club history to make at least 300 starts (Chuck Finley is the all-time leader with 379 starts). Weaver went seven innings for the second-straight game he gave up two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out a season-high six. Weaver has walked two or fewer batters in all nine of his starts this season. He's won 11 of his last 14 decisions at home.

RHP Tim Lincecum, who was signed as a free agent Friday, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Lincecum is expected to throw a simulated game in Arizona before making two starts in Triple-A.

3B Yunel Escobar went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored for his 18th multi-hit game of the season on Sunday. He's hitting .338 (26-for-77) with three doubles, four RBIs and 10 runs scored this month. He owns a career average of .299 in the month of May.