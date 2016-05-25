RHP AJ Achter cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.

RHP A.J. Achter cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. He had no decisions and a 4.76 ERA in seven relief outings for the Angels this season.

OF Mike Trout, the DH in the Angels’ 4-1 loss to Texas on Tuesday, had a double in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. During the stretch, he’s hitting .426 to raise his season average from .308 to .326.

RHP Al Alburquerque cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. He has six saves, a 1-0 record and a 2.40 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Salt Lake this season. Albuquerque has not appeared for Los Angeles yet.

2B Johnny Giavotella had his 12-game hitting streak snapped while going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Angels’ 4-1 loss to Texas on Tuesday. Giavotella hit .413 during the streak and is hitting .338 for the month. His strikeout for the third out in the sixth against Texas lefty Martin Perez ended the best offensive opportunity for the Angels, who had runners at the corners with no outs but failed to score.

3B Yunel Escobar collected his 56th hit of the season in the Angels’ 4-1 loss to Texas on Tuesday, the most by any third baseman in the majors. Escobar went 1-for-4 and is hitting .353 in his last 25 games.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1) worked his second quality start in three outings since joining the Angels on May 11 and his third overall quality start of the season. He has struck out at least four hitters in eight of his nine starts this season, including Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Texas. His only real mistake in six innings of work on Tuesday was a hanging changeup that Rangers slugger Nomar Mazara hit for a two-run homer in the sixth. “I threw a hanging change and Mazara hit it out,” said Chacin, who gave up three runs, walked two and hit a batter, Adrian Beltre right before Mazara came up. “Maybe I didn’t throw it with a lot of conviction. I was trying to make a good pitch down and away. He had a good game today. Perez pitched really well today, too. It was just one of those days.”