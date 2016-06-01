LHP Hector Santiago gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday against the Tigers, getting a no-decision. Three of the five hits allowed were home runs -- Miguel Cabrera, Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez. He struck out nine. "I'll tell you one thing about Hector, his stuff was there," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He was throwing very well. They got two home runs early but he settled in and went through a tough lineup and really pitched well until (J.D.) Martinez hit the home run in the sixth."

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Wednesday against the Tigers. Shoemaker is coming off two outstanding starts, during which he struck out 23 batters without issuing a walk. He pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings against Baltimore but got a no-decision when the Orioles won the game with a three-run ninth. In his last start, Shoemaker took a shutout into the ninth inning before the Astros scored twice. Shoemaker is 2-0 with a 0.46 ERA in three career starts against Detroit.

INF Jefry Marte was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday and started the game against the Tigers at third base. Marte was up with the Angels earlier this season but was optioned to Salt Lake on May 19. Since then, though, he hit .381 (16 for 42) with the Bees.

INF Kaleb Cowart was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to make room for INF Jefry Marte on the roster. Cowart was only up for three games with the Angels, going 1-for-6.

LHP C.J. Wilson had an MRI exam on his left arm Tuesday, which showed no additional damage. Wilson was diagnosed with biceps tendinitis during his rehab assignment. He's missed all season, initially out because of shoulder tendinitis.

INF Brendan Ryan, who was designated for assignment on Saturday, cleared waivers Tuesday and accepted an outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels acquired Ryan in a trade with the Nationals after starting SS Andrelton Simmons was injured. Ryan went 0-for-11 in 11 games for the Angels.

INF Cliff Pennington had to leave the game in the seventh inning Tuesday against the Tigers after beating out a bunt single. Pennington appeared to re-injure his left hamstring, which forced him to the disabled list from May 13-28. He'll be re-evaluated Wednesday.

3B Yunel Escobar was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, still recovering from a sore left wrist. He is day-to-day.