LHP Tyler Skaggs (shoulder), out for more than a month, pitched four innings Friday at an extended spring training game in Arizona. He had been scheduled to pitch three innings, but worked an extra inning because his pitch count was low.

SS Andrelton Simmons, expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks after undergoing thumb surgery May 10, could begin a rehabilitation assignment at Class A Inland Empire next week. He was hitting .219 with one homer and eight RBIs when injured.

RHP Cory Rasmus (strained groin) is scheduled to pitch in extended spring training Saturday. He went on the disabled list May 18.

1B Albert Pujols played his first game in PNC Park on Friday with any team other than the Cardinals and went 1-for-3. He is a .376 career hitter there, with 133 hits, 29 homers and 32 doubles, all of them the most of any visiting player. He made his 18th start at 1B on Friday, a reversal of Scioscia's initial plan to limit his playing time in the field.

RHP Tim Lincecum will start again in Triple-A start before making his Angels debut, which is scheduled for June 12, according to manager Mike Scioscia. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, newly signed by the Angels, pitched five innings for Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, giving up three runs and three hits and throwing 88 pitches against Tacoma. He threw most of his fastballs in the 89-90 mph range, although Scioscia said he touched 93 mph.

3B Yunel Escobar returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out three games with a sore left wrist and immediately started a three-run first inning with a leadoff single. He went 2-for-6 to raise his average to .307; he's hitting .345 over his last 30 games.

RHP Deolis Guerra, designated for assignment by the Angles earlier this week, cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. He made his major league debut with the Pirates last season.