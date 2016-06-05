FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 5, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Nick Tropeano was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday because of a sore shoulder. Manager Mike Scioscia said an MRI showed no structural damage. Tropeano is the sixth Angels starter to have a medical issue this season.

RF Kole Calhoun was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs on Saturday. He is batting .381 on the road.

RHP Tim Lincecum (hip) is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

3B Yunel Escobar was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored Saturday.

RHP Deolis Guerra was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. He had a 6.75 ERA in three appearances with the Angels earlier this season. With Salt Lake, he didn’t allow a run in three appearances (five innings).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.