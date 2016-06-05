RHP Nick Tropeano was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday because of a sore shoulder. Manager Mike Scioscia said an MRI showed no structural damage. Tropeano is the sixth Angels starter to have a medical issue this season.

RF Kole Calhoun was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs on Saturday. He is batting .381 on the road.

RHP Tim Lincecum (hip) is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

3B Yunel Escobar was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored Saturday.

RHP Deolis Guerra was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. He had a 6.75 ERA in three appearances with the Angels earlier this season. With Salt Lake, he didn’t allow a run in three appearances (five innings).