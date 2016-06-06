FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PH C.J. Cron hit a double off of the center-field wall in the seventh, driving in a run. He has 22 RBIs in his past 31 games.

LHP Hector Santiago started and did not get a decision, thanks to Pujols’ homer. He allowed three runs on four hits in four innings with four walks and four strikeouts.

LF Rafael Ortega was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He has at least one hit in 19 of his past 26 games.

1B Albert Pujols was 1-for-3, provided the winning run on a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs. It was Pujols’ 30th home run at PNC Park, more than any other opposing player. He has 88 RBIs in 92 career games at the Pittsburgh ballpark. He appeared to get injury an ankle on the final play of the game, a double play, but he told manager Mike Scioscia he was fine.

RHP Huston Street pitched 1 1/3 innings and picked up his sixth save in his second straight appearance since coming off of the DL.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
