CF Mike Trout did not get a hit Monday, but his third-inning walk was the 400th free pass of his career. Trout, Mel Ott, Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Jimmie Fox and Arky Vaughan are the only other players to get 400 walks and 500 hits before their age-25 season.

OF Daniel Nava (strained left groin) is slated to start baseball activities some point this week. He was placed on the disabled list for the second time this season on May 17.

LHP Tyler Skaggs (shoulder) will throw five innings at extended spring training Wednesday in Arizona. Skaggs pitched four innings Monday, and if all goes well Wednesday, he subsequently could begin a rehab assignment. Skaggs has not pitched since April 20, when he experienced arm soreness. He is coming off Tommy John surgery that has kept him of a major league mound since July 31, 2014.

SS Andrelton Simmons (ulnar tear, left thumb) began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Monday, and he went 2-for-3 with a double. Manager Mike Scoiscia said Simmons will play four games there before the team decides the next step. Tuesday marks the four-week anniversary since his surgery, and it is possible Simmons could be activated this weekend.

1B/DH Albert Pujols was in the lineup Monday, and he went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. He appeared to tweak his ankle on the final play Sunday but said he was fine. To keep him off his feet extensively, the Angels started Pujols at designated hitter for the 37th time.

LHP C.J. Wilson (left shoulder inflammation) will begin throwing this week, but the Angels have not set a timetable for his return or any rehab appearances. He had an MRI on his left arm on May 31, and the exam showed no additional damage. Wilson was diagnosed with biceps tendinitis after he made a rehab appearance for Class A Inland Empire on May 25.

RHP Joe Smith (hamstring) was not placed on the disabled list Monday, but it seems possible that could happen Tuesday. Smith was unavailable Monday as he was getting the hamstring evaluated; the Angels said they would know the results Tuesday. Smith also was unavailable Sunday after walking two batters and hitting another Saturday. He has a 3.91 ERA this season, and lefties are batting .288 off him.

C Geovanny Soto (torn right meniscus) will start throwing this week, but he will not do any hitting or crouching behind the plate. Soto had surgery on May 19, and the original timetable for his recovery was four to six weeks.

LHP David Huff will make the Tuesday start in the spot vacated when RHP Nick Tropeano (right shoulder tightness) went on the disabled list Saturday. Huff signed a minor league contract with the Angels last month and posted a 5.40 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake.