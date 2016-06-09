RHP Jose Valdez was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Valdez was designated for assignment last week after the Tigers purchased the contract of RHP Bobby Parnell from Triple-A Toledo. Valdez appeared in a combined 16 games for Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, going 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 innings. He made seven relief outings last season for the Tigers, going 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in nine innings.

LHP Javy Guerra was designated for assignment Tuesday to clear room on the Angels’ 40-man roster for LHP David Huff. Guerra’s second stint with the Angels began last Wednesday, and he had a 5.68 ERA in seven appearances this season. He also was designated for assignment May 12 and accepted a minor league assignment on May 16.

LHP Chris Jones was designated for assignment to make room on the Angels’ 40-man roster for RHP Jose Valdez, who was acquired from the Tigers. Jones was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 30 and optioned back to the minors two days later. Jones has pitched in 266 minor league games over 10 seasons without appearing in the major leagues.

SS Andrelton Simmons (ulnar tear in left thumb) went 0-for-3 Tuesday in his second rehab game with Class A Inland Empire. Manager Mike Scioscia said Simmons felt much better catching the ball Monday but was not quite 100 percent. Simmons will get a day off Wednesday before playing in two more rehab games. He could be activated over the weekend.

RHP Michael Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, and he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees. Morin lowered his major league ERA to 5.09 in 26 relief outings for the Angels this year.