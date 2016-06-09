LHP Greg Mahle was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday’s 12-6 loss in New York. Mahle has allowed five runs in his two appearances against the Yankees and also allowed both inherited runners to score during his appearance Saturday in Pittburgh.

RHP Jose Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Valdez was acquired by the Angels for cash considerations on Tuesday. Valdez appeared in a combined 16 games for Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, going 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 innings. He made seven relief outings last season for the Tigers, going 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in nine innings.

LHP Tyler Skaggs (shoulder) pitched five innings at extended spring training in Arizona on Wednesday and will make another start there before resuming his rehab assignment.

SS Andrelton Simmons (thumb) had a scheduled night off from his rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire. Manager Mike Scioscia said Simmons feels fine handling the bat but fielding is coming along slower, although he is “ahead of the curve”. Simmons could be activated this week if his next two rehab games go well.

RHP Cory Rasmus (left groin strain) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and manager Mike Scioscia said he is close to being activated. Rasmus is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA in 11 games (one start) this season and has been on the disabled list since May 18.

LHP C.J. Wilson (left shoulder inflammation) began a throwing program Tuesday when he made throws from 70 feet. The Angels have not established a timetable for his return or any rehab appearances. Wilson had an MRI on his left arm May 31 and the exam showed no additional damage. Wilson was diagnosed with biceps tendinitis during his rehab assignment and has yet to pitch this season.

RHP Jered Weaver was tagged for six runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings during Wednesday’s 12-6 loss. He allowed at least six earned runs for the third time and at least nine hits for the fifth time. He is 3-5 with a 7.91 ERA in nine career starts in New York.

LHP David Huff is a candidate to get a second start for the Angels Sunday but manager Mike Scioscia did not say who will start. Huff made his debut with the Angels Tuesday and allowed five runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

RHP Tim Lincecum felt he needed another rehab start after pitching five innings Tuesday with Triple-A Salt Lake and he will do so Sunday. Before Wednesday’s game, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Lincecum’s command of his pitches started off slowly before developing later in the outing.