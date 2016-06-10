LHP Hector Santiago makes his 13th start of the season when the Angels open a three-game series with the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Santiago did not get a decision Sunday in Pittsburgh when he allowed three runs and four hits in four innings. Since pitching eight innings at Seattle May 16, Santiago has a 10.34 ERA in his last four starts.

SS Andrelton Simmons (thumb) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake, and he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs on Thursday. Simmons played two games with Class A Inland Empire and had a day off Wednesday. Manager Mike Scioscia said Simmons will play at least two games with Salt Lake before the team decides if it will activate him.

RHP Cory Rasmus (left groin strain) was activated from the disabled list and took the spot of LHP Greg Mahle, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Wednesday’s game. Rasmus threw a bullpen session Tuesday and Wednesday manager Mike Scioscia said he was close to being activated. Scioscia said Thursday Rasmus is not a candidate to start Sunday against Cleveland. Rasmus is 0-2 with a 5.75 ERA in 12 games (one start) this season and has been on the disabled list since May 18.

SS Gregorio Petit was in the lineup again Thursday and was 0-for-3, although he reached base by getting hit by a pitch. Manager Mike Scioscia said he would probably be used in a more of a utility role once SS Andrelton Simmons is activated from the disabled list. “He’s played terrific baseball,” Scioscia said. “He’s fielding great. He’s given us a boast with the bat and he’s been really solid in the field.”

RHP Jhoulys Chacin had his worst start with the Angels on Thursday when he gave up five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Chacin had allowed four baserunners and retired nine in a row before allowing five runs in the fifth. The cause of his breakdown might have been losing his release point, according to manager Mike Scioscia. “No doubt his release point left him and it showed up with a couple of walks but also showed up with a couple of missed locations,” Scioscia said.