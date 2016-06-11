LHP Javy Guerra was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. Guerra was designated for assignment Tuesday to clear room on the Angels’ 40-man roster for LHP David Huff. Guerra’s second stint with the Angels began last Wednesday, and he had a 5.68 ERA in seven appearances this season.

LHP Hector Santiago gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk in 1 1/3 innings of a 6-2 loss to the Indians Friday. The Indians had one runner on base and two outs in the first inning when they strung together three consecutive hits followed by an error by 3B Yunel Escobar to score four runs. Santiago didn’t make it out of the second inning, giving up two more runs while getting just one out. He has failed to last more than four innings in four of his last five starts. “He’s pitched some really good games this year for us,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It seems like it’s been one extreme or the other. We can absorb a tough start when you only get into the fifth inning or the sixth inning, but too many times with Hector we’re looking at the second inning and having to get somebody up and try to get out of an inning. He’s trying hard, it’s just a tough stretch for him.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Saturday against the Indians. Shoemaker has a streak of 39 strikeouts without giving up a walk, an Angels franchise record. He has a 2.80 ERA over his last five starts, after putting up an ERA of 9.12 over the six preceding starts. He is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two career games against Cleveland.

LHP Chris Jones was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on the Angels’ 40-man roster for RHP Jose Valdez, who was acquired from the Tigers. Jones has pitched in 266 minor league games over 10 seasons without appearing in the major leagues.

SS Andrelton Simmons, out since May 9 because of a torn ligament in his left thumb, was hoping to leave his rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire and rejoin the major league roster this weekend. Angels manager Mike Scioscia, however, said Simmons will probably need a few more days. The Angels are 13-18 with Simmons in the starting lineup, compared to 13-17 without him.

1B/3B Jefry Marte started Friday’s game against the Indians and went 0-for-3. Marte, who started in place of 1B/DH C.J. Cron, had homered in the Angels’ two previous games, including hitting the club’s first pinch-hit homer of the season Thursday against the Yankees.