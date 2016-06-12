OF Craig Gentry (back) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday.

OF Craig Gentry was transferred to the 60-day disabled list because of a right lumbar strain in his spine. Gentry has been on the disabled list since May 1. The 32-year-old has played just seven games after being signed during the off-season to platoon in left field with OF Daniel Nava.

RHP Matt Shoemaker conceded his first walk in 39 1/3 innings dating from May 16 on Saturday night. By walking Indians DH Carlos Santana in the top of the seven inning, Shoemaker also ended a streak of 49 strikeouts since his last base on balls. That stretch was the third longest in the major leagues since 1974. Shoemaker pitched eight shutout innings, scattered three hits and amassed 11 strikeouts, one less than his career high.

Los Angeles optioned RF Rafael Ortega to Triple-A Salt Lake.

OF Rafael Ortega was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Ortega started 30 games in left field, more than any other teammate at the position, but has been hitting .158 (6-for-38) since May 28. Ortega shares third place in the American League with six assists, one fewer than the co-leaders, Adam Eaton of the White Sox and Colby Rasmus of the Astros.

OF Todd Cunningham had his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

LF Todd Cunningham made his season debut Saturday night after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day. Cunningham, claimed off waivers from the Braves in October, made a pivotal defensive play in the seventh inning of a 4-3 win over the Indians. The visitors had runners at first and second base when RF Lonnie Chisendall flied out to Cunningham. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli tagged and ran to third, but Cunningham threw him out to complete the double play. At the plate, Cunningham went 0-for-4.

1B Albert Pujols tied Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig in career hits on Saturday night. Pujols went 2-for-4 in a 4-3 win over the Indians and now shares 61st place with Gehrig; both have 2,716 hits. In his past 29 games, Pujols is batting .294 (32-for-109) with four doubles, six home runs and 23 RBIs.

RHP Huston Street needs one save to move into 17th place on the all-time list with 322.

LHP David Huff will make his second start of the season Sunday. Huff, 31, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

LHP David Huff will make his second start of the season on Sunday against the Indians. Huff allowed five runs and eight hits -- including two home runs -- in 3 2/3 innings during Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss to the Yankees. The 31-year-old Huff, who has played for six major league teams, signed with the Angels as a free agent on May 19, two days after the Royals released him. Los Angeles purchased his contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

3B Yunel Escobar drove in the winning run on Saturday night. Escobar hit a sinking line drive into center field in the bottom of the ninth inning to score SS Brendan Ryan and give the Angels a 4-3 win over the Indians. Escobar’s .313 average leads all third baseman in the American League and ranks second in the majors behind Miami Marlins 3B Martin Prado’s .323.