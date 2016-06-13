CF Mike Trout left Sunday's game in the bottom of the eighth inning of Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians after being hit in the right hand by RHP Tommy Hunter. Trout suffered a right thumb contusion but X-rays revealed no fracture, and manager Mike Scioscia said Trout will play Monday night against the Minnesota Twins. Trout, who was replaced by pinch runner Shane Robinson, also walked twice and singled to reach base in all four plate appearances.

OF Daniel Nava (strained left groin) began a rehab assignment with Class A Inland Empire on Sunday, going 0-for-2 with a walk. He was placed on the disabled list for the second time this season on May 17.

3B Jefry Marte hit his fourth home run of the season in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians. With two out in the sixth inning, Marte propelled RHP Danny Salazar's 85 mph change-up into the Indians' bullpen in left field for a solo drive. But Marte also committed an error that led to three unearned runs during Cleveland's four-run rally in the second inning.

RHP Mike Morin pitched 2 1/3 innings of no-hit relief in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Morin collected four strikeouts and allowed only one base runner when he hit Cleveland Indians LF Rajai Davis. The 2 1/3 innings pitched and four strikeouts are both career highs.

LHP David Huff suffered his second loss in two starts Sunday in the shortest start of his career. In only 1 2/3 innings, Huff allowed five runs (two earned), one walk and five hits -- including two home runs -- in an 8-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Since being recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Salt Lake, the 31-year-old journeyman has permitted four homers in 5 1/3 innings.