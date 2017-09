3B Kyle Kubitza was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday. In 54 games for Triple-A Salt Lake this season, he hit .253/.349/.366 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

OF Daniel Nava (strained left groin) moved his rehab assignment from Class A Inland Empire to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, and he went 2-for-4. He was placed on the disabled list for the second time this season on May 17.