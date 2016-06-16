LHP Hector Santiago (3-4, 5.64 ERA) will start Wednesday against the Twins. Santiago has struggled as of late, failing to get out of the third inning in three of his last five starts. He is coming off his worst start, when he gave up six runs (five earned) in 1 1/3 innings against Cleveland. Santiago is 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in nine career games (five starts) versus Minnesota.

2B Johnny Giavotella doubled in his final at-bat Sunday against the Indians, had a homer, double and two singles Monday, and homered in his first at-bat Tuesday, the last two games against the Twins. His streak of hits in six consecutive at-bats ended in his second at-bat Tuesday when he grounded into a double play.

SS Andrelton Simmons, out since May 9 because of a torn ligament in his left thumb, is expected to rejoin the major league roster Wednesday. The Angels have lost 19 of 34 games without Simmons in the starting lineup, using Gregorio Petit, Brendan Ryan and Cliff Pennington. The Angels were 13-18 with Simmons in the starting lineup before his injury.

1B/3B Jefry Marte got his first start -- at any level of baseball -- in left field Tuesday against the Twins. Manager Mike Scioscia said Marte, who played left field in the late innings Monday, would be able to handle the position because of his athleticism, and wanted to get him in the lineup because of his bat. Marte, who began the night with three homers in his previous five starts, went 2-for-3 on Tuesday, but also misplayed a liner by Joe Mauer into a triple. Marte took a couple steps in when the ball was hit, then retreated as the ball sailed over his head.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings in the Angels' 5-4 victory over the Twins on Tuesday. "I didn't have my good stuff today," Chacin said. "I'm upset with the two-out base hits they had. I need to make better pitches to get the out there."