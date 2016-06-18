RHP Nick Tropeano (right shoulder tightness) will throw a simulated game on Sunday but is still a week or two from being activated from the disabled list and rejoining the Angels. Tropeano and Angels manager Mike Scioscia initially hoped he would be ready to be activated Wednesday, the first day he was eligible. “You’re always hoping, but people progress at their own pace sometimes,” Scioscia said. “It’s not like he’s set back. When it happens, you’re always hopeful for the earlier window, but it doesn’t always happen that way. There’s been no setbacks. He’s going with the schedule, listening to his arm, listening to how it feels. We feel he’s over the hump of the injury. Now it’s going to be going out there and seeing how you recover. It’s just stiffness and he’s past that.”

RHP Al Alburquerque was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for LF Daniel Nava, who was activated from the disabled list. Alburquerque was called up from Salt Lake on Monday for the first time this season. He made two relief appearances, going 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA, before being sent down.

LF Daniel Nava (left groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and started against the A‘s. Nava went 1-for-4 against the A’s and is batting .224 with 17 RBIs in 18 games for the Angels this season. “Hopefully, Daniel will get into his comfort level in the batter’s box,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before the game. “He was hitting the ball down there (at Triple-A Salt Lake) in his rehab starts. It’s definitely going to be nice to get another left-handed bat that we can fold in there and hopefully he’ll do what we need.” RHP Al Alburquerque was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

RHP Matt Shoemaker allowed two runs, only one of them earned, in six innings but got a no decision in a 3-1 loss to Oakland on Friday night. He struck out seven and walked one and threw 109 pitches. ... Based on his past six starts, he has 55 strikeouts and two walks while allowing nine earned runs. Shoemaker gave up six hits, including a solo home run to A’s LF Khris Davis in the fourth inning. “It was a battle early on, especially,” Shoemaker said. “I threw a lot of pitches and they fouled off a ton of balls. I threw balls up in the zone that got hit. But overall we got through it. Slider to Davis. Just bad location. Maybe the right pitch but just bad spot.”

RF Kole Calhoun hit a solo home run in the third inning, his ninth blast of the year, on Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Oakland. Calhoun is batting .412 this season against the A’s with seven hits in 17 at-bats. Calhoun launched RHP Kendall Graveman’s 1-1 slider over the right-center field wall at the Oakland Coliseum.

RHP Tim Lincecum worked out with his new teammates on Friday in Oakland and will be activated from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday and make his first major league start in nearly a year. “It was a long time coming, but I worked really hard and I had a team that recognized that hard work,” Lincecum said. “So here we are.” Lincecum made three starts for Triple-A Salt Lake. On Sunday, he allowed one hit and struck out eight in seven innings in his final Triple-A outing. Lincecum had season-ending left hip surgery on Sept. 3, his ninth with the San Francisco Giants. He became a free agent on Nov. 2 then signed an incentive-laden contract on May 20 with the Angels covering the rest of this season.