CF Mike Trout went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three RBIs on Saturday in a 7-1 victory against the Oakland A's. Trout hit his 14th home run of the season in the fourth inning, a shot to left-center field off A's right-hander Andrew Triggs. Trout has 12 homers in 40 games at the Oakland Coliseum since 2012, the most by any visiting player during that span.

2B Johnny Giavotella hit a solo home run and scored twice Saturday in a 7-1 victory against Oakland. Giovotella lined a home run to left with two outs off A's RHP Ryan Dull in the fourth inning. The home run was Giovotella's career-high fifth of the season, surpassing his total for last season, and third of the week. He extended his hitting streak to seven games.

OF Todd Cunningham was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, Cunningham is batting .083 in five games for the Angels. He was sent down to open a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Tim Lincecum, who was recalled from Salt Lake and made his Angels debut, starting against the A's. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the decision to keep OF Shane Robinson on the roster and send Cunningham wasn't easy. "First of all, I think when these decisions become tougher, which it was with Todd, it shows we're getting some depth, and we feel we are," Scioscia said. "I think it comes down to just the makeup of what we think Shane Robinson can do coming off the bench. He's a really good runner, and can play all three (outfield positions). He gives us a defensive component in left field. Todd was right with him. There's a lot of things on Todd's side for staying on our roster and a lot of things on Shane's side."

1B/DH Albert Pujols went 2-for-5 on Saturday against Oakland and moved past Chipper Jones into 59th place on baseball's all-time hits list with 2,727. Pujols had his 17th multi-hit game of the season and scored a run in the Angels' 7-1 win. Pujols is batting just .236 but has 12 home runs and 43 RBIs.

C Geovany Soto (right knee surgery) caught a bullpen session Friday then took batting practice on the field and played catch before Saturday's game against Oakland. He'll have another workout Sunday and is "getting close" to going on a rehab assignment, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. Soto has been on the disabled list since May 18.

RHP Tim Lincecum made a triumphant return to the major leagues Saturday in his debut for the Los Angeles Angels. Lincecum gave up one run on four hits over six innings in a 7-1 victory against the Oakland A's at the Oakland Coliseum. He struck out two, walked two and threw 98 pitches. Lincecum appeared in a big league game for the first time since June 27 last season when he started against Colorado in his ninth and final year with the San Francisco Giants. The Coliseum crowd of 25,078 included dozens of fans wearing Giants jerseys with Lincecum's name and No. 55 on the back. When Lincecum took the mound in the bottom of the first inning, he received a loud ovation with many of the fans standing. He received loud ovations after completing each of his six innings. "It was pretty incredible," Lincecum said. "I wasn't expecting that, but they came out today and they showed their support. It's nice obviously being here close to where I started, having the Bay Area fans here. It definitely made it feel like a home game." Lincecum, who underwent season-ending left hip surgery Sept. 3, signed with the Angels as a free agent May 20. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was called up Saturday after making three starts for Triple-A Salt Lake. "Tim just grinds out and competes and uses all his pitches," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's got a real good feel out there for what he needs to do. He changed speeds well, used his fastball, his breaking pitches and a changeup."

3B Yunel Escobar went 3-for-5 with a double, drove in one run and scored once on Saturday in a 7-1 victory against Oakland. Over his past 41 games, Escobar is batting .335. He had his third three-hit game and 27th multi-hit game of the season.