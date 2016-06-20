C Carlos Perez hit his third home run of the season for the Angels, a solo shot in the fifth inning of a 2-0 victory against Oakland. Perez, who had a double on Saturday against the A's, is batting .188 but said he's feeling "a little better now" at the plate. "I have to be aggressive," he said. "That's the key."

2B Johnny Giavotella extended his hitting streak to eight games Sunday, going 2-for-4 in a 2-0 victory against Oakland. He is batting .406 during that span with 13 hits in 32 at-bats. He had his 17th multi-hit game of the season Sunday.

C Geovany Soto (right knee surgery) won't be ready to start a rehab assignment Monday, as the Angels had hoped. "He's making progress," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Sunday. "Will not be ready to start his rehab tomorrow. That was one of the things we talked about. But hopefully by the end of the week he'll be playing games." Soto has been on the disabled list since May 18 and missed his 30th straight game Sunday.

RHP Jered Weaver pitched the eighth shutout and 14th complete game of his career Sunday, leading the Angels to a 2-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum. Weaver (6-6) allowed three hits, struck out one, walked one and needed only 95 pitches. Weaver's last shutout and complete game came on May 8, 2015, in a 2-0 victory against the Houston Astros when he allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none. "No doubt his fastball command set everything up," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He was getting up on the corners, had nice life to it, changed speeds as well as he usually does. The big thing was getting some pitches in good zones on some deeper counts, which there weren't many of them. He pitched a terrific game."

RHP Tim Lincecum, who pitched six innings in his Angels debut on Saturday, responded well to his first major-league start in nearly a year. "Tim feels good," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Sunday. "He's still pumped up. He said he still has adrenaline. He came out of it fine. I think he felt good about everything he did. He should. He pitched a good game."