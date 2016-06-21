1B C.J. Cron finished 1-for-4 with an RBI double and is 7-for-15 (.467) after a 5-for-21 stretch. His double marked his 20th hit this season with a runner in scoring position.

2B Johnny Giavotella extended his hitting streak to nine games with his eighth-inning home run. He is batting .412 (14-for-34) during his streak and has four home runs in his last seven games. His six home runs are a career high.

2B/SS Gregorio Petit belted the first grand slam of his career and the first for the Angels this season with one out in the ninth inning against Astros LHP Tony Sipp on Monday night. Angels CF Mike Trout hit the previous grand slam for the Angels, off Twins RHP A.J. Achter on Sept. 17, 2015.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin worked two innings, the shortest outing of his career. Chacin went 2 2/3 innings against the Pirates on Aug. 8, 2009, while with the Rockies. He became the first Angels starter to issue five walks in two innings or less since LHP Hector Santiago did so against the Astros on Sept. 14, 2014.