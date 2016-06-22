CF Mike Trout tripled in the sixth inning, his second triple of the season and first since May 4 at Milwaukee. Four of his last six hits have been for extra bases (two doubles, one triple, one home run) and Tuesday was his 21st multi-hit game of the season and second in four games. Trout finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

1B C.J. Cron clubbed his sixth home run of the season in the fourth inning off Astros RHP Collin McHugh, a 467-foot blast that according to MLB Statcast would be the fifth longest home run this season depending upon games Tuesday. Cron finished 1-for-4 and has eight hits in his last 19 at-bats for a .421 average.

LHP Hector Santiago took a no-decision despite allowing just one run in 6 1/3 innings on Tuesday, his lone blemish coming when Astros SS Carlos Correa belted a leadoff homer in the fifth inning. It marked the fifth time in 15 starts this season that Santiago pitched into the seventh inning and also his sixth quality start.

DH Albert Pujols was held out of the starting lineup on Tuesday as a recovery day for his sore left hamstring. He was injured Sunday against the Athletics in Oakland. Pujols finished 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run in the series opener but was just 3-for-12 with an RBI and one run in the Oakland series.