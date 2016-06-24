RHP Nick Tropeano, out since May 30 with a sore shoulder, made a rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on Thursday. He gave up five runs (three earned) and seven hits in five-plus innings. At 3-2, Tropeano is the only Angels starter with a winning record.

1B/DH Albert Pujols was back in the starting lineup as the designated hitter Thursday against the A's after missing the previous two games because of a sore left hamstring and sore left ankle. He went 0-for-4. Including Thursday's 5-4 loss to Oakland, the Angels are 17-29 when Pujols starts at DH, compared to 13-12 when he starts at first base.

RHP Joe Smith, out since June 5 with a strained left hamstring, threw a simulated game Thursday afternoon before the Angels' game against the A's. If he comes out of it OK, he could begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Friday against the A's. Weaver is coming off his best start of the season -- a three-hit shutout over Oakland on Sunday. It was the eighth shutout and 15th complete game of his career. Weaver is 14-11 with a 2.62 ERA in 34 career starts against Oakland.

RHP Tim Lincecum lasted just three innings in his start Thursday against the A's. The two-time Cy Young award winner beat the A's in his last start when he gave up just one run and four hits in six innings, his first start in a year following hip surgery. But he got tagged Thursday, particularly in the second inning, when he gave up four runs and six hits, including a three-run homer by Marcus Semien. In all, Lincecum gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out two. "I just don't know if he got into as many good counts tonight, he was working for every strike and got into some deep counts," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "You look at the hits, nine baserunners in three innings and it looks ugly, but I don't know if it was quite that bad."