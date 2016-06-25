RHP Nick Tropeano (sore shoulder) completed his minor league rehab assignment but was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Friday instead of joining the major league roster. At 3-2, Tropeano is the only Angels starter with a winning record and his 3.25 ERA is better than any of the five currently in the rotation.

C Jett Bandy got his third consecutive start Friday, getting the nod over C Carlos Perez. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he simply wanted to stay with the hot hand. Bandy had four hits, including a home run, in his previous two starts. He also threw out two would-be base stealers in the two games. Friday, Bandy went 1 for 4 and threw out another baserunner trying to steal.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings, getting a no-decision in the Angels’ 7-4 loss to the Oakland A’s on Friday. It came just five days after Weaver threw a three-hit shutout against the A’s in Oakland. “I think Jered just lost a lot of counts,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He had some trouble when he got into some good counts. It just seemed he wasn’t able to make that pitch like he did last weekend up in Oakland. Those guys put together some good at-bats and had some good innings.”

3B Yunel Escobar was not in the starting lineup Friday against Oakland, one day after hurting his left knee running out a ground ball. Hitting .310, Escobar and CF Mike Trout (.303) are the only Angels regulars hitting .300 or better. INF/OF Jefry Marte started at 3B in place of Escobar Friday, and 2B Johnny Giavotella batted in Escobar’s leadoff spot. Escobar is day-to-day.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin will start Saturday against the A‘s. Chacin got the loss in his last start when he gave up six runs (five earned) in two innings against the Astros. He has made one career start vs. Oakland, getting a no-decision after pitching seven innings and giving up two runs while pitching for the Diamondbacks.