CF Mike Trout tied Bobby Grich for seventh place in career home runs for the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Trout hit his 15th homer of the season and the 154th of his career in the bottom of the first inning of a 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Trout finished 3-for-5 and ranks ninth in the American League with a .308 average.

LHP Hector Santiago seeks his third consecutive quality start Sunday against the Oakland Athletics. In his two previous appearances, Santiago permitted just two earned runs, four walks and five hits in 12 1/3 innings while striking out nine. Before his current streak, Santiago last recorded a quality start on May 15.

RF Kole Calhoun got three hits and hit his 10th home run of the year Saturday night. Calhoun sent a 90 mph fastball from Oakland Athletics LHP Dillon Overton down the right-field line in a 7-3 loss. Calhoun, who has hit in seven of his past 10 games, will finish the season with at least 10 home runs for the third consecutive time.

DH Albert Pujols passed Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew and moved into 11th place in career home runs Saturday night. Pujols hit a solo drive in the bottom of the fifth inning of a 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics for his 14th of the season and the 574th of his career. Pujols' next target is Mark McGwire, who has 583 career home runs.

INF Yunel Escobar was not in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game after bruising his left knee Thursday night. He is considered day-to-day. Escobar entered Saturday's action ranked eighth with a .310 average and ninth with 85 hits.

3B Gregorio Petit extended his hitting streak to six games Saturday night. Petit hit a single in the sixth inning and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin suffered his third loss in four decisions Saturday night. The Venezuelan lasted just 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on four walks and six hits in a 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Saturday night's game was the first since 2013 in which Chacin did not strike out a batter.