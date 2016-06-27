CF Mike Trout moved into seventh place on the Los Angeles Angels’ all-time home run list Sunday. The four-time All-Star deposited a 94 mph fastball from Oakland Athletics RHP Fernando Rodriguez over the fence in left-center field for a two-run drive in the bottom of the seventh inning. Trout’s 16th homer of the season and 155th of his career enabled him to break a tie with Bobby Grich on the club’s home run list. Trout finished 3-for-5 to raise his average to .313 and now ranks seventh among the American League’s hitters. Trout also scored three runs, including the game-winner on Jefry Marte’s sacrifice fly in the bottom the ninth inning in a 7-6 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

RHP JC Ramirez was claimed off waivers by the Angels from the Reds. Ramirez, 27, went 1-3 with one save and a 6.40 earned-run average in seven appearances for Cincinnati. However, in five games at Triple-A Louisville, Ramirez conceded no runs, three walks and only four hits while collecting 10 strikeouts in six innings. The Nicaraguan right-hander would be the 43rd player and the 23rd pitcher the team will use this year.

LHP Hector Santiago tied a season high by throwing 116 pitches in six innings to relieve a beleaguered bullpen Sunday. The left-hander collected six strikeouts but allowed six runs, seven hits and four walks. Santiago’s earned-run average swelled to 5.27.

RHP Matt Shoemaker seeks to break a three-game losing streak Monday night against the Houston Astros. The right-hander has not earned a victory since May 27 despite permitting only 39 hits, 11 earned runs and four walks in his past seven starts covering 51 2/3 innings while amassing 62 strikeouts. Shoemaker compiled a stretch of 39 1/3 consecutive innings without walking a batter from May 16 to June 11, amassing 49 strikeouts in the process.

DH Albert Pujols passed Hall of Famer Tony Perez and moved into 58th place in career hits Sunday. Pujols went 3-for-5 in a 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics, and now has 2,733 hits. The National League’s three-time Most Valuable Player ranks second to Texas Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre in career hits by a native of the Dominican Republic.

INF Yunel Escobar was not in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game after bruising his left knee Thursday night. An MRI revealed that Escobar has a bone bruise. He is considered day-to-day. Escobar began Sunday’s play ranked seventh in the American League with a .310 average.