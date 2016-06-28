RHP A.J. Achter was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for RHP J.C. Ramirez, who was claimed off waivers from the Reds on Sunday and was activated before Monday’s game. Achter was 0-0 with a 3.98 ERA in 12 games for the Angels.

RHP A.J. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday to make room on the roster for RHP J.C. Ramirez. Achter began the season at Salt Lake, and has been called up and sent back down four times this season. He is 0-0 with a 3.98 ERA in 12 games for the Angels.

RHP J.C. Ramirez was claimed off waivers from the Reds on Sunday and activated to the major league roster on Monday. Ramirez was 1-3 with a 6.40 ERA in 27 games for Cincinnati this year. He is the first Nicaraguan player in Angels history. He made his debut in Monday’s game against the Astros and faced one batter, getting a strikeout.

LHP Tyler Skaggs, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, made a minor league rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on Monday. Skaggs gave up one run and five hits in 4 1/3 innings, throwing 58 pitches.

RHP Matt Shoemaker threw six scoreless innings, giving up five hits and one walk while striking out six in the Angels’ 4-2 loss to the Astros on Monday. Shoemaker continues to pitch well without much to show for it -- he got a no-decision on Monday. Shoemaker has allowed 12 earned runs in his last eight starts covering 57 2/3 innings (1.87 ERA) but has only one win during that stretch. “Matt’s on an incredible run,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He pitched a great game tonight. He had to work hard for outs. He probably was getting a little tired in the sixth inning, but it was a great outing for Matt.”

RHP Tim Lincecum will start Tuesday’s game against the Astros. It’ll be Lincecum’s first start against a team other than the Oakland A‘s, against whom he went 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA, since being signed by the Angels on May 20. Lincecum pitched well against the Astros while playing for the Giants, going 5-0 with a 0.99 ERA in nine starts.

3B Yunel Escobar was not in the starting lineup Monday for the fourth game in a row because of a bone bruise on his left knee. He is listed as day to day. INF/OF Jefry Marte started at 3B in place of Escobar and RF Kole Calhoun was in Escobar’s leadoff spot in the batting order.