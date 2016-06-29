CF Mike Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Astros, ending his streak of multiple-hit games at five. The Angels' record is eight held by Tim Salmon and Rick Burleson. In his last six games, Trout is 14-for-25 with three homers, two doubles, five RBIs and eight runs scored.

LHP Tyler Skaggs, who has not pitched in the majors since July 31, 2014 because of a torn elbow ligament that resulted in Tommy John surgery, will make his second minor league rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. He gave up one run and five hits in 4 1/3 innings Monday for Class-A Inland Empire, throwing 58 pitches.

RHP Jered Weaver starts Wednesday against the Astros. Weaver lasted only 4 2/3 innings in his last start, giving up four runs and eight hits against Oakland. He leads the team with six wins and 89 1/3 innings pitched, but also has given up 19 home runs, tied for most in the American League. Weaver is 5-4 with a 3.26 ERA in 10 career starts against Houston.

RHP Tim Lincecum failed to last five innings for his second consecutive start Tuesday against the Astros. Lincecum gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struggled early, walking two batters in the first inning before yielding a three-run homer to SS Carlos Correa. Lincecum is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts with the Angels since signing May 20. "He just couldn't repeat his delivery or repeat pitches enough to give himself a chance," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "I thought he spun the ball better, and his breaking pitches were better. His fastball command got better as the game went on, but obviously the first inning, two walks and falling behind to Correa 2-0, he got behind pretty quick."

3B Yunel Escobar was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Astros for the fifth game in a row because of a bone bruise on his left knee. The Angels are hoping Escobar, who is hitting .310, can return to the lineup by Friday. INF Gregorio Petit started Tuesday at 3B in Escobar's place.