CF Mike Trout started July as he left off in June, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in the Angels' 5-4 loss at Boston. He is 23-for-52 (.422) with 10 extra base hits and nine RBIs in his last 13 games, and is batting .325 for the year. He has seven multi-hit games in his last eight. In 27 career games against the Red Sox, he is batting .336 with seven homers, nine doubles and 20 RBIs. He also stole his 12th base, joining Alex Rodriguez as the only players since 1913 with 150 homers and 125 stolen bases prior to turning 25.

1B C.J. Cron hit the first grand slam of his career to bring the Angels to within a run in the sixth inning Friday at Boston. He is batting .348 with five doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs in his last 13 games. He became the first Angel since Hideki Matsui in 2010 to collect four RBIs in a game at Fenway Park.

LHP Hector Santiago, who has one win in his last eight starts but has pitched well in two of his last three, faces the Red Sox on Saturday night. After yielding just five hits and two runs in 12 1/3 innings in his previous two starts, Santiago was reached for six runs on seven hits -- two homers -- by the A's in a no-decision. He is 1-3 with a 3.56 ERA lifetime against Boston. No current Red Sox hitter has a home run against Santiago.

RHP Mike Morin, who worked in 35 games in relief for the Angels, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. He was 1-1 with a 4.93 ERA for Los Angeles.

DH Albert Pujols had a double and two walks Friday, the double the 592nd of his career -- tying him with Todd Helton for 17th place on the all-time list.

RHP Joe Smith was activated from the disabled list, and he pitched a scoreless inning Friday night at Boston. He had been out since June 5 due to a left hamstring strain.

3B Yunel Escobar missed his seventh consecutive game with a knee injury but will not be placed on the disabled list. Manager Mike Scioscia said Friday he hopes Escobar might play over the weekend.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, facing the Red Sox for a second different team, didn't fare as well Friday night as he did pitching for the Braves back in April. He worked five innings and got the win in that April game, but Friday with the Angels, he lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on 12 hits. A couple of baserunning blunders by the Red Sox in the fourth inning helped him out, but he couldn't get out of the fifth despite retiring the first two batters.