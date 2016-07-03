C Carlos Perez, 0-for-4, with two strikeouts, a double-play grounder and a failed squeeze bunt Friday night, had a career night Saturday, going 5-for-6 with a homer and six RBIs. His second double of the game was the 100th of his career and he became the fourth catcher in club history to drive in six runs in a game -- the first since Jeff Mathis in 2008.

CF Mike Trout didn't drive in one any of the 21 runs scored by his team, but he did collect two more hits and scored three times. He is 25-for-57 (.439) with six doubles, a triple, four homers and nine RBIs over the last 14 games and is batting .327.

1B C.J Cron, whose grand slam accounted for all of the Angels' runs in Friday night's 5-4 loss, joined Garret Anderson (1996) and Chone Figgins (2007) as the only Angels with six hits in a game, belting two homers and drive in five in the rout. It was his fifth career multi-homer game and he is the seventh player since 1913 to get six hits in a game against the Red Sox.

LHP Hector Santiago, riding a wave of his teammates' offense, worked six innings and didn't allow an earned run to raise his record to 5-4 with the rocking chair win. Santiago, who raised his record to 5-4 with six solid innings, was wearing a new pair of cleats, painted by a friend, one shoe sporting the Angels' infamous Rally Monkey. The pitcher claimed that was the reason for the big win. "I (said) to (Daniel) Nava, 'Look at these, bro,"' Santiago said. "My friend drove them up from New Jersey to the hotel."

RHP Matt Shoemaker hopes for some better luck when he closes the three-game series in Boston on Sunday. In June, he was 0-3 as his ERA dropped from 5.85 to 4.12. He joined Pedro Martinez (New York Mets, 2006) as the only pitchers ever to go winless in a month with an ERA under 3.00 and with at least 45 strikeouts. He hasn't won since May 27 and comes into this game 2-0 with an 0.00 ERA in 10 2/3 innings against the Red Sox. Current Boston hitters are a combined 1-for-24 against him.

DH Albert Pujols hit the 575th home run of his career in the big win. He became the eighth player in history with at least 575 homers and 1,750 RBIs. Pujols ripped a three-run double in the seventh inning to finish with five RBIs -- and has 15 homers, 55 RBIs as the season hit the midway point Saturday night. He also became the fifth player ever to hit at least 15 home runs in each of his first 16 seasons. His three-run double was the 593rd double of his career, moving him into sole possession of 17th place on the all-time list. It was also the 21st five-RBI game, tying him for 16th place on that list.

3B Yunel Escobar returned to the Angels lineup Saturday night after missing seven games with a left knee injury. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and his throwing error -- his 12th error of the season -- allowed a run to score in the fifth inning.