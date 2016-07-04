RHP Nick Tropeano was named the starter for Monday's series opener at Tampa Bay. Tropeano (3-2, 3.25 ERA) gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out a season-high 10 over 5 1/3 innings in his only start against the Rays, a 3-1 loss on May 8. Brad Miller hit a two-run homer off Tropeano, and Curt Casali added a solo blast. Evan Longoria also had two hits.

RHP Matt Shoemaker cruised through four innings Sunday before unravelling in the fifth. Shoemaker (3-9) was charged with five of Boston's seven runs in the frame, and he allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out two in his 4 2/3 innings. "It's almost all for naught after that fifth," Shoemaker said. Shoemaker posted a 2.14 ERA through six starts in June, but he couldn't notch a win as the Angels stumbled to an 8-19 mark during the month.

SS Andrelton Simmons had a season-high-tying three hits Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two walks and two runs. Simmons has three straight multi-hit games for the first time since stringing together six from July 1-7, 2014.

DH Albert Pujols clubbed his 594th career double Sunday, going 1-for-3 and an RBI. Pujols ranks second among active players on baseball's all-time extra-base-hits list with 1,185. He also became the 59th player in history to draw 1,200 walks.

3B Yunel Escobar had a season-high-tying four hits Sunday, going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. In the process, he extended his hitting streak to season-best eight games.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin lost his spot in the rotation and was moved to the bullpen Sunday. Chacin (2-5, 6.11 ERA) allowed five runs on 12 hits in a 4 1/3 inning loss at Boston on Friday. He has allowed fewer than four runs once in his past six starts.