OF Mike Trout led all American League outfielders in fan voting and is headed to his fifth All-Star Game in as many full seasons in the majors.

RHP Garrett Richards had a stem-cell injection in June and the team reported that an ultrasound last week showed positive results of healing in a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.

LHP Andrew Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery on Saturday -- he had been given a stem-cell injection in June but opted for surgery.

LHP C.J. Wilson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to address fraying to his labrum and rotator cuff. He is a free agent after this season, so his time with the Angels could be over.