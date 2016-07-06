FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
July 6, 2016

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Mike Trout led all American League outfielders in fan voting and is headed to his fifth All-Star Game in as many full seasons in the majors.

RHP Garrett Richards had a stem-cell injection in June and the team reported that an ultrasound last week showed positive results of healing in a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.

LHP Andrew Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery on Saturday -- he had been given a stem-cell injection in June but opted for surgery.

LHP C.J. Wilson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to address fraying to his labrum and rotator cuff. He is a free agent after this season, so his time with the Angels could be over.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
