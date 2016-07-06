OF Shane Robinson had a strong game from the bottom of the batting order, driving in a run with an RBI groundout and another with bunt that was ruled a fielder's choice after the throw home was late. Robinson came into the night with five RBIs all season, adding a double in the eighth inning. He left the game in the ninth after rolling his ankle on the basepaths, and Mike Scioscia said he'll be evaluated to decide if he needs to go on the disabled list.

OF Mike Trout led all American League outfielders in fan voting and is headed to his fifth All-Star Game in as many full seasons in the majors.

OF Daniel Nava had a hit and run scored early, but aggravated a knee injury in the field and left the game with is being called patellar tendinitis. He'll be evaluated overnight and could be headed to the disabled list.

RHP Garrett Richards had a stem-cell injection in June and the team reported that an ultrasound last week showed positive results of healing in a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.

SS Andrelton Simmons had a strong game Tuesday at the plate and in the field, driving in three runs and making a quick throw to the plate to get what would have been the tying run early in the game. His two-run double gave the Angels a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning.

LHP Andrew Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery on Saturday -- he had been given a stem-cell injection in June but opted for surgery.

LHP C.J. Wilson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to address fraying to his labrum and rotator cuff. He is a free agent after this season, so his time with the Angels could be over.

RHP Tim Lincecum was tagged for 10 hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings, struggling in his fourth start with the Angels. He got four of his first five outs by strikeouts, finishing with six, but got to 105 pitches without finishing the fifth.