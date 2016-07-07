OF Shane Robinson was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Wednesday's game due to a sprained right ankle. Robinson rolled his ankle on the basepaths in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win.

OF Shane Robinson was placed on the 15-day disabled list after rolling his ankle on the basepaths in the ninth inningTuesday. Robinson is batting .212 this season and landed on the disabled list after the Angels gave him a day to test out the ankle.

OF Kole Calhoun went 1-for-4 with an RBI but played exceptional defense Wednesday, first making a diving grab in foul territory to show his range. In the ninth, he fielded a ball off the wall in right field and fired a throw to second to get Hank Conger as the Rays tried to mount a late rally.

RHP Cory Rasmus, on the disabled list since June 13 with a groin injury, will have surgery Thursday in Philadelphia to address the persistent injury.Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Rasmus willl miss a minimum of six weeks recovering from surgery. He also was out with a strained right groin from May 13-June 9. He is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 14 games with the Angels this season.

OF Todd Cunningham, who had been designated for assignment last month after going 1-for-12 (.083), was selected to replace the injured Shane Robinson. Cunningham grounded out in his only at-bat after entering the game as a defensive replacement in left field.

RHP Jered Weaver pitched well Wednesday, holding the Rays to one run on four hits in seven innings and picking up the win. "This is the best stuff we've seen Weave have," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said, even preferring this outing to a complete-game shutout two weeks ago against Oakland. "He had good life, was hitting his spots easy, good movement on his fastball. Everything seemed like it worked." The seven innings matches his second-longest outing of the season. He's had two solid starts against the Rays this season.