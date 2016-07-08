OF Daniel Nava did not play for a second straight game since leaving Tuesday's game with a knee injury tweaked on the Tropicana Field turf. Todd Cunningham has filled in as the team's fourth outfielder in his absence and with Shane Robinson now on the disabled list.

1B C.J. Cron managed two RBIs without a base hit, bringing in one on a sacrifice fly and another on a fielder's choice. He came into the day with five home runs in six games and has 15 RBIs over his last seven games for Los Angeles.

LHP Hector Santiago dominated the Rays on Thursday, holding them to three hits in seven shutout innings. His nine strikeouts were one off a season high and he's held opponents to one earned run or less in four of his last five starts.

3B Yunel Escobar went 3-for-5 in Thursday's win with an RBI and a run scored. He tied a career high by extending his current hit streak to 12 games. The Angels are 29-27 when Escobar gets a hit this season and 3-16 when he doesn't.