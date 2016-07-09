C Carlos Perez will be optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Saturday with Geovany Soto scheduled to come off the DL. Perez batted .204 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 58 games. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Perez needs to get the playing time. "Carlos is a better player than he's shown offensively," Scioscia said. "He needs to play. He s best-served playing down there everyday."

LF Craig Gentry began a rehab assignment in Arizona on Thursday. Gentry was placed on the DL on May 1 with a back injury, but then suffered a setback with another personal medical condition. The Angels have not disclosed the specifics of that latest injury. Gentry is batting .147 in 14 games with the Angels this season.

LHP Tyler Skaggs was impressive in his rehab start Thursday and is poised to rejoin the Angels rotation this season. Skaggs picked up the win for Triple-A Salt Lake City. Skaggs (1-2) after allowing just one run on four hits with three strikeouts over five innings against El Paso. Skaggs, 24, was expected to be part of the rotation out of spring training before suffering bicep tendinitis. He also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014. "He did really well, just ran out of gas at about 75 pitches and five innings," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Every other marker you're looking for is there. I think it's just building that stamina, which will happen on it s own time. He was impressive in the five innings he threw.

1B C.J. Cron suffered a fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning and will see a specialist on Monday. "I couldn't really take off my batting glove. I couldn t really do anything, so I knew something was messed up, Cron said. It (stinks), but it is what it is. You never want to get hurt, especially under these circumstances when we are finally putting together some wins. It s bad timing for sure. The Angels will promote Ji-Man Choi from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Saturday.

RHP Matt Shoemaker (4-9, 4.45 ERA) made his second start against the Orioles this season on Friday. In his first outing against them May 21, Shoemaker gave up just three hits and struck out a career-high 12 batters over 7 1/3 scoreless innings. This time, Shoemaker was not as dominant, but made enough pitches to win. Shoemaker allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks over five innings. It was his first win since May 27.

1B Ji-Man Choi will be promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Saturday after C.J. Cron suffered a fracture in his left hand and will be forced to go on the DL. Choi is batting .329 with four homers and 27 RBIs in 44 minor league games this season.

C Geovany Soto will be activated from the disabled list Saturday. Soto has been on the DL since May 18 with a right lateral meniscus injury and has been rehabbing at Triple-A Salt Lake City. Los Angeles, however, might opt to hold Soto out until after the All-Star break. He is batting .283 with three homes and seven RBIs in 20 games. "We'll see how he comes out of it", Angels Manager Mike Scioscia said. With the rehab process, sometimes there's just stiffness in your legs. In a corresponding move, catcher Carlos Perez will be optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City.