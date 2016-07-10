FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 10, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Nick Tropeano continues improving. He gave the Angels his third quality start in his last five outings in Saturday's loss, even though the right-hander got a no-decision. Tropeano struck out eight and allowed one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in six innings. "Nick gave us a chance to win," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

CF Mike Trout will cool off at some point -- maybe. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored and is hitting .446 in his last 15 games.

1B Ji-Man Choi came back to the Angels on Saturday. The Angels purchased his contract from Triple-A Salt Lake City, and he went 0-for-2 with two walks, filling in for 1B C.J. Cron (broken hand), injured in Friday's victory when hit by RHP Mike Wright's sixth-inning pitch.

RHP Joe Smith shook his head after the game when asked about the balk he committed that let the Orioles tie the game in the seventh. They went on to win 3-2 an inning after Smith dropped the ball while winding up, making the umpires call a balk that turned the game around. "I just messed up," said Smith, who also took the loss and fell to 1-4.

C Geovany Soto was activated from the 15-day disabled list (right lateral meniscus injury). He did not play in the game and has been out since May 17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
