LHP Tyler Skaggs threw seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, walking none, allowing one hit and striking out 14. Skaggs, who hasn't pitched in the majors since July 31, 2014 because of Tommy John surgery, likely will need one more minor league rehab start before joining the big league club.

LHP Hector Santiago threw seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and no walks to get the victory in the Angels' 7-0 win over the White Sox Friday. Santiago has not allowed an earned run in 22 consecutive innings, and has a 15-inning scoreless streak. He said he knew he was on his game when he faced the first batter of the game in White Sox SS Tim Anderson. "When I realized I was in a zone was that third pitch of the game," Santiago said. "An 0-2 fastball in, located well ... going 0-2 the first part of the game is a big deal for me. The first hitter for me is always the hardest one, trying to figure out the mound, trying to figure out where my arm slot's gonna be, the umpire's zone. So getting the first out of the game, it was like, OK, here we go."

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Shoemaker has 48 strikeouts and only two walks over his last five home starts. He is 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox, including a loss earlier this season on April 19 in Chicago.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 1-for-3 Friday against the Chicago White Sox, extending his hitting streak to 13 games, a career high, and matching the longest hitting streak by an Angels player this season (3B Yunel Escobar). During the streak, Simmons is hitting .408 (20 for 49), raising his season average to .270.