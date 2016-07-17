RHP Matt Shoemaker pitched his first complete-game shutout and set a personal strikeout mark Saturday night. Shoemaker threw a six-hit shutout and amassed 13 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. By issuing no walks Saturday night, Shoemaker also became the sixth American League pitcher since 2000 with at least 13 strikeouts and no walks in one game.

RF Kole Calhoun watched his hitting streak end at a career-high 11 games Saturday night. Calhoun walked and went 0-for-2 in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. During his streak, Calhoun batted .304 (14-for-46).

SS Andrelton Simmons watched his hitting streak end at a career-high 13 games Saturday night. Simmons reached base on an error in going 0-for-3 during a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Simmons' streak matched that of 3B Yunel Escobar for the longest on the team this season.

3B Yunel Escobar became the first Angel to begin a game with a triple in 11 months. Escobar tripled off the wall in right-center field and scored the only run in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox before finishing 1-for-3. Shane Victorino was the last Angel to hit a lead-off triple on Aug. 14.