RHP A.J. Achter was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

C Juan Graterol had his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

RHP Matt Shoemaker was named the American League's Player of the Week. Shoemaker threw a six-hit shutout with a career-best 13 strikeouts Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.

INF Cliff Pennington (left hamstring strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.