RHP A.J. Achter was designated for assignment Monday. Achter had been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on June 27 after compiling no record and a 3.98 ERA in 12 relief appearances covering 20 1/3 innings. The Angels claimed Achter off waivers from the Phillies in December.

RHP Nick Tropeano left his start Monday against Texas after two innings because of a sore elbow, and he will undergo an MRI exam Tuesday.

2B Sean Coyle was claimed off waivers by the Angels from the Red Sox. Coyle, 24, was batting .165 (36-for-218) with 86 strikeouts at Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket. He has yet to play in the major leagues after being drafted by Boston in the third round in 2010. Los Angeles optioned him to Double-A Arkansas.

C Juan Graterol had his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. Graterol, 27, was batting .292 in 46 games for the Bees. The Venezuelan catcher, who also can play first base, has never played in the major leagues.

CF Mike Trout hit his 19th home run of the season Monday in the Angels' 9-5 win over the Rangers. Trout propelled a 96 mph fastball from RHP Keone Kela into the Angels' bullpen in left field for a three-run shot that capped a four-run rally in the seventh inning. The five-time All-Star finished 2-for-3, drove in three runs, scored twice and was hit by a pitch. Trout raised his average to .319 and moved into a tie for third place with Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in the American League batting race. Trout has reached base in 24 of his past 26 games.

LF Craig Gentry moved his rehab assignment from Class A Inland Empire to Triple-A Salt Lake, and he went 0-for-3 with three walks, two stolen bases and three runs Monday. Gentry was placed on the disabled list May 1 with a back injury, but then experienced a setback due to another personal medical condition. The Angels have not disclosed the specifics of that latest injury.

RHP Matt Shoemaker was selected the American League's player of the week for his performance Saturday night. Shoemaker pitched the first complete-game shutout of his career and amassed a career-high 13 strikeouts in beating the White Sox 1-0. Shoemaker is the first member of the Angels to be named player of the week this year.

1B Ji-Man Choi hit his first major league home run Monday night. Choi sent an 87 mph fastball from Rangers RHP A.J. Griffin into the right field bleachers for a solo drive in the fifth inning of a 9-5 win. Choi, who finished 1-for-4, extended his hitting streak to five games.

DH Albert Pujols has 22 RBIs in 22 games after the Angels' 9-5 win over the Rangers on Monday. Pujols walked with the bases loaded to force 3B Yunel Escobar home in the fourth inning before finishing 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Pujols now has 1,763 career RBIs, 49 behind Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who holds 20th place all time.

C Geovany Soto went on the 15-day disabled list Monday because of swelling in his left knee. Soto was on the DL earlier this season because of an injury to the lateral meniscus ligament in his right knee, and he was activated July 9. Soto was going to start Sunday's game against the White Sox before being scratched. The National League's Rookie of the Year for 2008 is batting .284 in 22 games this year.

INF Cliff Pennington was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday, clearing a spot on the Angels' 40-man roster for newly acquired INF Sean Coyle. Pennington has been on the disabled list twice this season because of a strained left hamstring. The seven-year veteran has played just 27 games this year and is batting .276.

RHP Tim Lincecum could be pitching with his career on the line Tuesday night when he faced the Rangers. Since earning a 7-1 victory over the Athletics in his season debut June 18, Lincecum has allowed 17 runs and 34 hits in 17 2/3 innings covering four starts, and he has failed to last longer than 5 2/3 innings during any single appearance. Lincecum, a two-time winner of the National League Cy Young Award and a three-time World Series champion with the Giants, signed with the Angels on May 20 after undergoing hip surgery in September.