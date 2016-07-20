RHP Nick Tropeano has a medium- to high-grade tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow. Tropeano, 3-2 with a 3.56 ERA in 13 starts this season, will seek a second opinion before deciding whether to have Tommy John surgery or try to rehab using stem cell therapy. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

LHP Tyler Skaggs was scheduled to make a minor league rehab start Tuesday night for Triple-A Salt Lake. Skaggs, out since July 31, 2014 after having Tommy John surgery, could join the rotation Sunday if all goes well. Sunday would have been RHP Nick Tropeano's turn in the rotation, but Tropeano is out for ethane season after being diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right elbow.

LHP Hector Santiago will start Wednesday against the Rangers. Santiago has not allowed an earned run over his last 22 innings pitched and has won four decisions in a row. He threw seven scoreless innings in his last start coming out of the All-Star break. Santiago is 6-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 19 career games (16 starts) vs. Texas.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Rangers and is hitting .375 (30 for 80) in his last 21 games, raising his season average to .267. Known more for his glove than his bat, Simmons has hit better than .248 in a season once (.265 in 2015) since becoming a full-time player in 2013.

LHP Jose Alvarez was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday to take the spot on the roster left by RHP Nick Tropeano (torn elbow ligament). It is Alvarez's second stint with the big league club this season. He was 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 40 appearances the first time around.

RHP Tim Lincecum gave up five runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks in five innings Tuesday against the Rangers, but it was good enough for his second win of the season. "I just wasn't consistent in my delivery," Lincecum said. "I feel like it's a mechanical thing I'm going back to again. I'm trying to make some tinkers here and there. I thought I found something in Baltimore, but I guess I'm still working with that as well."