a year ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
July 23, 2016 / 3:47 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP A.J. Achter, who was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. Achter had been optioned to Salt Lake on June 27 after compiling no record and a 3.98 ERA in 12 relief appearances covering 20 1/3 innings. The Angels claimed Achter off waivers from the Phillies in December.

LHP Grant Dayton was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He is making his first appearance on a big league roster after he went 5-2 with a 2.44 ERA and four saves in 35 outings between Double-A and Triple-A this year. He was acquired from the Marlins in 2015 in a trade for LHP Chris Reed. Dayton was drafted out of Auburn in the 11th round in 2010. He did not appear Thursday even though the Dodgers used eight pitchers.

