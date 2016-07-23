CF Mike Trout finished 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk Friday. Trout struck out in his first three at-bats against Astros RHP Lance McCullers, marking the first time he has fanned three times in the same game against one pitcher since Rays RHP Chris Archer accomplished the feat June 2, 2015. The only pitchers to strike out Trout swinging in three consecutive at-bats prior to McCullers were LHP Tommy Milone (Sept. 23, 2013) and LHP Jon Lester (Aug. 23, 2014).

LHP Tyler Skaggs pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple A Salt Lake Wednesday and is nearing a return to the active roster. Skaggs is scheduled to throw bullpen sessions this weekend after which time a decision will be made regarding his next start. Skaggs last pitched for the Angels on July 31, 2014, before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

RHP Matt Shoemaker fired his fifth consecutive quality start against the Astros on Friday, allowing two runs, five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Shoemaker has posted a 1.78 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings during that span but the Angels dropped to 1-4 in those games.

SS Andrelton Simmons delivered a two-out RBI single off Astros RHP Will Harris in the ninth inning for the lone Angels run. Simmons finished 2-for-4 and is batting .386 over his last 24 games to raise his average 72 points to .276.