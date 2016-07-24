C Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and hit eighth in Saturday's game against Houston. Perez was batting .204 with four home runs and 23 RBIs over 58 games before being optioned on June 8. In seven games with the Bees, Perez batted .355 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

C Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple A Salt Lake City and finished 0-for-3 while batting eighth Saturday. Perez threw out a batter attempting to steal, erasing Astros RF George Springer in the first inning. Perez was batting .204 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in 58 games before being optioned on June 8. He hit .355 with two homers and nine RBIs with the Bees.

LHP Grant Dayton was optioned to Oklahoma City to make room for RHP Ross Stripling. Dayton made his MLB debut a success Friday night, tossing two scoreless innings and getting two strikeouts. Dayton, who demonstrated the ability to change speeds with no problem, could earn a return trip to LA later in the season, especially when rosters expand to 40 men in September.

C Juan Graterol was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for C Carlos Perez.

SS Andrelton Simmons finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the sixth inning Saturday. He has 36 hits since June 23, which ranks tied for fourth in the majors during that span. Simmons raised his average 75 points since that date by batting .391 over his last 25 games.

1B Ji-Man Choi socked a leadoff homer off Astros RHP Collin McHugh in the fifth inning, his second home run on the season. Four of his eight career hits have been for extra bases, with Choi also recording a pair of doubles.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin pitched four innings in relief, which matched his career high set in his last appearance July 18 against the Rangers. The last Angels reliever to post consecutive relief outings of at least four innings was RHP Jerome Williams, who did so twice in 2012.