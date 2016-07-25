C Jett Bandy smashed his fourth career home run and second against the Astros in the seventh inning off Astros RHP Mike Fiers. Bandy finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and hit in five of six games against the Astros, going 8-for-22.

LHP Tyler Skaggs will make his first start in nearly two years on Tuesday against the Royals in Kansas City. Skaggs last pitched for the Angels on July 31, 2014 at Baltimore before undergoing Tommy John surgery. In four rehab starts with Triple A Salt Lake City this month, Skaggs went 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA, recording 35 strikeouts against just three walks in 22 2/3 innings.

RHP Tim Lincecum worked a season-low 1 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits including three home runs. The runs allowed also represented a season high for Lincecum, who was making his seventh start with the Angels. Prior to Sunday, Lincecum was 2-0 with a 0.34 ERA in four career starts at Minute Maid Park.