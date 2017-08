RHP Nick Tropeano sought a second opinion after a MRI revealed a torn UCL in his right elbow, but Dr. David Altcheck confirmed the original finding in New York. Surgery is an option.

OF Todd Cunningham, who hit .140 in 20 games, was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

1B-DH Albert Pujols started at first base for the Angels for the first time since June 17. He has been the DH for 71 games.