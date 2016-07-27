RHP Nick Tropeano sought a second opinion after a MRI revealed a torn UCL in his right elbow, but Dr. David Altcheck confirmed the original finding in New York. Surgery is an option.

C Carlos Perez had four hits, including a home run. Of his nine career homers, seven are solo shots. It was the second time he has had at least four hits and a home run in a game this month.

LHP Tyler Skaggs earned his first win since July 13, 2014 at Texas, holding the Royals to three hits over seven scoreless innings. It was his first big league outing since July 31, 2014. He is the 11th different starting pitcher used by the Angels this season, tied with Oakland for most in the American League. Skaggs was recalled earlier from Triple-A Salt Lake.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, who starts the series finale Wednesday, is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA in three career starts against the Royals. He was named the American League pitcher of the week after throwing his first career shutout on July 16 against the White Sox.

OF Todd Cunningham, who hit .140 in 20 games, was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

OF Todd Cunningham, who was 4-for-27, .140, in 20 games, was designated for assignment. Cunningham hit .223 in 47 games in parts of two seasons with the Braves before the Angels claimed him off waivers on Oct. 9.

1B-DH Albert Pujols started at first base for the Angels for the first time since June 17. He has been the DH for 71 games.

3B Yunel Escobar recorded his fourth career five-hit game. The first four were last season. He also walked in the ninth, marking his first career game to reach base six times. He is the first Angel to reach base six times in a game since C.J. Cron on July 2, 2016 at Boston.