a year ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
July 29, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Shane Robinson, who went on the disabled list July 6 with a right ankle sprain, begins a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Inland Empire in the California League.

2B Johnny Giavotella logged his second consecutive three-hit game Wednesday at Kansas City. Giavotella, a 2008 second-round pick of the Royals, has 19 career games with three or more hits, including six this season.

RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up five runs on eight hits in six innings against the Royals. He dropped to 3-7 with a 5.00 ERA in 11 road starts, having allowed 35 runs in 63 innings. He is 0-3 with a 13.34 ERA in four career starts against Kansas City.

SS Andrelton Simmons had his seventh multi-hit game in his past nine games, and he is batting .417 (15-for-38) in that stretch. He is hitting .385 in his past 28 games, hiking his average from .204 to .285.

DH Albert Pujols drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning Wednesday. He has 18 RBIs in his past 10 games and big-league-leading 28 RBIs in July.

OF Gregorio Petit started in left field for the Angels, his first professional game in the outfield.

LF Gregorio Petit went 2-for-2 with a walk and double Wednesday. It was the first time in his professional career that Petit played the outfield.

